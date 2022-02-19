General Hospital Actress Lindsey Pearlman Dead at 43 After Going Missing

The search for Lindsey Pearlman has come to a tragic end.
Five days after she went missing, the actress was found dead in L.A. on Friday, Feb. 18, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells E! News. She was 43.
Details surrounding her passing, including cause of death, have not been released.
Per a missing persons alert previously issued by authorities, Lindsey was last seen on Feb. 13 around noon local time near the Thai Town neighborhood of L.A. Police said in the alert that she "failed to return home," causing concern from her family and friends after no one had heard from her since her last sighting.
Her body was found nearly four miles away from her last sighting, with police saying she was discovered off Hollywood Boulevard.
Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that the actress was "last pinged on Sunset blvd."
Savannah confirmed Lindsey's passing on Friday, writing on Twitter, "I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late."
She added, "Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress."
In her career, Lindsey held roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice. Her acting credits also included stints on Empire, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, Selena: The Series and The Purge anthology series. Most recently, she appeared on BET+'s The Ms. Pat Show and Urbanflix's Vicious in recurring roles.
On her website, Lindsey was described as an "accomplished commercial actor" who graduated from the Second City Conservatory program and received improv training at Upright Citizens Brigade. While working in Chicago, she appeared in theater productions of The Mousetrap, Trevor and Never the Bridesmaid, which earned her a Joseph Jefferson Award for Outstanding Actress in a Principal Role.
"Lindsey loves 90's R&B," her website noted. "She is an activist for animals and humans. Her bat mitzvah bash is still the standard to which she holds all parties."