One Direction's Niall Horan Gets "Extremely Ill" on Plane Ride

Niall Horan unexpectedly felt ill on a recent British Airways flight, turning to crew on the plane to help care for him.

By Steven Vargas Feb 18, 2022 11:25 PMTags
MusicSuper BowlCelebritiesNiall HoranShawn Mendes
Watch: Niall Horan Talks Going Solo on the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

Flight attendants on Niall Horan's flight were not only prepared for take-off. 

The One Direction alum tweeted on Thursday, Feb. 17, that he felt sick on a recent British Airways flight. He also thanked the staff on the plane who were there when he was under the weather. 

Niall wrote, "I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me." 

It's unclear what exactly happened or where he was traveling, but his Instagram shows that he spent time earlier this week in the city of angels in a photo captioned "LA" that he posted Tuesday, Feb. 15. 

E! News has reached out to his rep for an update on his health.

The English-Irish singer made his way across the pond to attend the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13. He jokingly tweeted before the big game that he'd have to burn off some calories before splurging on stadium food while cheering on the Los Angeles Rams.

read
Niall Horan Gives an Update on His Solo Album at the 2016 American Music Awards

He wrote in the tweet, "Going to the gym now, to make myself feel better about the beer and hot dogs I'm going to consume @SuperBowl today."

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The "Slow Hands" singer was also spotted with close friend Shawn Mendes at the football game at SoFi Stadium. Niall posted a boomerang to his Instagram story of the two of them sitting side by side in the stands during the game, as shown in screen recordings shared by Capital FM.

Aside from taking trips across the globe, Niall has been working on music to follow up his sophomore album, Heartbreak Weather.

"Making some new music and it's time consuming with long hours," he tweeted on Feb. 7. "I apologise for not being online a lot. Miss you."

