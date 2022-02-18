Here's What Alice Evans Is Requesting in Divorce From Ioan Gruffudd

Watch : Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart and More 2020 Celebrity Breakups

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' divorce battle may just be getting started.

Close to one year after the Fantastic Four actor filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage, his estranged wife is responding.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Alice listed the date of their separation as Jan. 1, 2021 and cited irreconcilable differences behind the split. The couple first met on the set of Disney's 102 Dalmatians in 2000 before exchanging vows and getting married in 2007.

Alice is requesting primary legal and physical custody of their two daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, 8, and is asking Ioan to pay attorney fees and provide spousal support for an undisclosed amount. She also asked to terminate the court's ability to give support to Ioan.

In addition, Alice wants the court to determine the rights to their shared home or "marital residence" in Los Angeles and potential other community property.