Here's What Alice Evans Is Requesting in Divorce From Ioan Gruffudd

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' divorce battle may just be getting started.
Close to one year after the Fantastic Four actor filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage, his estranged wife is responding.
In court documents obtained by E! News, Alice listed the date of their separation as Jan. 1, 2021 and cited irreconcilable differences behind the split. The couple first met on the set of Disney's 102 Dalmatians in 2000 before exchanging vows and getting married in 2007.
Alice is requesting primary legal and physical custody of their two daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, 8, and is asking Ioan to pay attorney fees and provide spousal support for an undisclosed amount. She also asked to terminate the court's ability to give support to Ioan.
In addition, Alice wants the court to determine the rights to their shared home or "marital residence" in Los Angeles and potential other community property.
E! News has reached out to Ioan and Alice's attorneys for comment and hasn't heard back. When Ioan originally filed for divorce in March, court documents showed he was asking for joint custody of their children and claimed that he was "in the collaborative process" with Alice and intended to "fully resolve all issues including spousal support by written agreement."
A peaceful resolution, however, appears to be out of the question based on legal documents that surfaced this week.
Alice's response was filed on Feb. 15, the same day Ioan filed for a restraining order against her. He is asking the court to order her to stay 100 yards away from him and his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.
"Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters," Ioan's petition read. "She threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother. Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me."
In response to Ioan's petition, Alice stated in court documents that she "does not agree" with the order requested. In her response, she also stated that she has "not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace of either Petitioner or his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace."
A court hearing in regards to the restraining order is scheduled for March 11 in Los Angeles.