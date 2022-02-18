Penn Badgley Shares Hot Take About The Beatles' Name and We Can Never Unsee It

After learning the truth behind The Beatles’ band name on the Smartless podcast, Penn Badgley shared he isn’t too pleased.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 18, 2022 10:44 PMTags
Penn BadgleyJason BatemanWill ArnettSean HayesCelebrities
Watch: Penn Badgley & Cardi B Are the Celebrity Friends We Needed

"Ask Me Why" this Beatles pun went totally over our head!

On the "Eddie Vedder" episode of the Smartless podcast, released Feb. 14, hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes brought an overlooked pun to listener's attention and now we can't look back! When discussing how they watched the Beatles documentary together, Jason chimed in to let listeners know that the "Beat" in The Beatles is a pun on music beats. 

Jason said, referring to his co-host Sean, "This ding dong didn't understand that The Beatles, spelled B-E-A-T, like the beat, like one makes a beat with music."  Sean chimed in adding, "I did not know that. Isn't that so stupid?"

Jason further explained to Sean, and probably many of us listeners at home, that while a beetle bug is spelled B-E-E-T, the rock band used a different spelling to play up on the idea of a musical pun. 

But it seems Sean isn't the only one who learned "Something" new. You star Penn Badgley took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter, writing, "I stand with @SeanHayes for I, too, didn't know the Beatles' name was wordplay."

He added, "After all this time I just… never thought about it. And I do think a lot.

 

read
Paul McCartney Reenacts Famous Abbey Road Crossing From The Beatles' Album

So, where does he stand on the hot topic? "Furthermore, as a pun: I'm not crazy about it," Penn wrote. "I don't love it. I want my ignorance back. It changes things for me."

 

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Go Inside Kim Kardashian's "Calming" Home With Artwork By North West

2

Alleged Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Is Working on a Dating Show

3

E!'s Morgan Stewart Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Baby With Jordan McGraw

Penn's post serves as his first tweet since December 2021 and it make sense that news like this would bring someone out of Twitter-retirement!

Trending Stories

1

Alleged Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Is Working on a Dating Show

2

Kanye West Responds to Kim Kardashian's Request to Be Legally Single

3

Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

4

Penn Badgley Shares Hot Take About The Beatles and We Can't Unsee It

5

Candace Cameron Bure Says There Are "Questions" Amid Bob Saget Lawsuit

Latest News

Here's What Alice Evans Is Requesting in Divorce From Ioan Gruffudd

Penn Badgley Shares Hot Take About The Beatles and We Can't Unsee It

Why Kelly Clarkson Wants to Legally Change Her Name to Kelly Brianne

E!'s Morgan Stewart Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Baby With Jordan McGraw

Erika Girardi Slams Lawsuit Claiming She "Aided & Abetted" Husband Tom

Watch One of Bob Saget’s Final Roles As Chef in Music Video

Exclusive

Love Is Blind: Could Shaina and Kyle Have Made It Work?