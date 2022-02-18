E!'s Morgan Stewart Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jordan McGraw

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan Stewart's Exclusive Details on Baby No. 2

And baby makes four.

E! News' Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host Morgan Stewart just welcomed her second child. The E! personality gave birth to baby No. 2, a boy named Grey Oliver McGraw.

She shared on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 18, "GREY OLIVER MCGRAW joined us exactly one year and a day after his big sister and we are so in love."

Morgan and husband Jordan McGraw are already parents to daughter Row Renggli McGraw, who turned one on Feb. 16.

Morgan announced she was pregnant again back in September 2021, telling E! News exclusively, "We are so thrilled! We can't wait for Row to become a big sister!"

She added in an Instagram announcement at the time, "Maybe this baby will look like me??"

Since breaking the baby news, Morgan has gotten very candid about her second pregnancy on E!'s digital video series Necessary Realness.