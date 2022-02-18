Watch One of Bob Saget’s Final Roles As Bacon-Loving Chef in Music Video

Watch : Bob Saget Says "Be Kind to People" | Remembering Bob Saget | E! News

Check out what's cooking.

In one of Bob Saget's final roles, the Full House alum puts on a chef's hat to cook bacon with music artists Desiigner, Slushii and DJ Whoo Kid in their music video, "Bakin," that dropped Friday, Feb. 18.

Desiigner opens the video asking Snoop Dogg over FaceTime, "You got a chef, man? I was thinking I need a chef, man. You got any chef?"

Snoop Dogg replies, "Get Bob on the job."

Bob, who passed away on Jan. 9 at the age of 65, is seen tossing bacon from a pair of tongs as he cooks the strips over a stove. He turns to the camera and says, "What's Bakin?" before the chorus kicks in. Bob's sizzling appearance in the video offered a comedic ending to his legendary career.

The "Panda" artist reserved a little over a minute at the end of the video to honor Bob with behind the scenes footage. Bob jokes, "I'm just looking into a tiny little phone hole" while on FaceTime with Desiigner before the video shoot.