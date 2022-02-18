Could Love Is Blind's Shaina and Kyle Have Made it Work Despite Religious Differences? They Say...

Watch : Super Bowl Proposal, "Love Is Blind" & "About Last Night"

It's safe to say that this couple didn't get the "happily ever after" they were looking for.

On season two of Netflix's dating reality series Love Is Blind—hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey—Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley immediately hit it off in the pods. But once they started talking about their religious views, things started to get a bit rocky, and it was a roller coaster from there. The pair eventually got engaged, broke it off in Mexico, got back together in Chicago, before breaking up for a final time after Kyle met Shaina's parents.

Now, in an E! News exclusive interview, Kyle and Shaina shared whether or not they believe they could've made it work, despite their religious differences.

Kyle, who is an Atheist and never viewed Shaina being a Christian as an issue, thinks that they ultimately could have worked through their polar opposite views. "I felt like we worked past it in the beginning, before I proposed," Kyle shared. "And then, after learning more about her and meeting her family...I had high hopes."