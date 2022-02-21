A Complete Timeline of Craig Conover, Kristin Cavallari & Paige DeSorbo's Love Triangle

Watch : "Winter House" Paige DeSorbo Talks Holidays With Craig Conover

A reality TV crossover like you've never seen before.

Season six of Summer House continues to deliver, and while the cast's Hamptons happenings have always been entertaining to watch, there's more drama than ever this year—some of which just so happens to involve the cast of another Bravo series: Southern Charm.

The two groups of friends got to know each other while filming Bravo's collaborative special Winter House, and once filming wrapped, Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo even began dating. Now, the early stages of their relationship are starting to play out on Summer House.

There's just one problem, though: Kristin Cavallari.

The Hills alum became friends with Craig and his Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll in 2020, and the trio has been subject to romantic speculation ever since.

Kristin has always staunchly denied the rumors, but they're now the subject of discussion on Summer House, making the timeline all the more confusing.

Thankfully, we're here to clear things up.