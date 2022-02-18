Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Reveal Wedding Plans Days After Getting Engaged

Watch : Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!

Simone Biles is still doing cartwheels over her recent engagement to Jonathan Owens.



During a conversation on Today on Feb. 18, the couple revealed that they're already in the early stages of planning their wedding. Though the gymnast had to catch a flight right after the Valentine's Day surprise, she and the Houston Texans safety initially began planning the ceremony over the phone.



"It's still in the process," Simone, 24, told Today, adding, "I'm sure we'll do a lot of that today."



Jonathan, 26, and the seven-time Olympic medalist began dating in August 2020 after initially meeting through Instagram. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on both of their professions and the two athletes were able to spend a lot of time together.



"Since it was kind of a COVID relationship, we were with each other 24/7," Simone said. "So, I feel like now when we're not with each other, it's almost weird. We're always calling or texting each other. It's kind of gross in a way."