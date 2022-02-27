All the Best Celebrity Couple Moments at the SAG Awards

Watch : 2022 SAG Awards Noms: SNUBS & SURPRISES

And the award for best romance goes too...

Between big wins and even bigger romances, the Screen Actors Guild Awards often features some incredible moments for Hollywood's hottest couples, who turn the event into a special date night. While there isn't currently an award category for "best couple," we know there are more than a few pairs in Tinseltown that are award-worthy.

Last year, A-list couples cozied up at home during the virtual ceremony, but this year they will be rolling out the red carpet once again. The 2022 award ceremony will welcome back the stars for an in-person event on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

As the 28th annual SAG Awards approaches, we can only anticipate which celeb couples will steal the show and show some PDA on the red carpet. Some heavy-hitters from previous years have yet to disappoint, such as Alison Brie and Dave Franco, who tied the knot back in 2011 and showed off their impeccable style at the 2019 SAG Awards. Then there's John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh, who turned all eyes to Caitlin's precious baby bump on the red carpet at the 2018 award show.