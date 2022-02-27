All the Best Celebrity Couple Moments at the SAG Awards

As the 2022 SAG Awards approach, take a peek at the most award-worthy couple moments from ceremonies’ past.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 27, 2022 2:00 AMTags
And the award for best romance goes too...

Between big wins and even bigger romances, the Screen Actors Guild Awards often features some incredible moments for Hollywood's hottest couples, who turn the event into a special date night. While there isn't currently an award category for "best couple," we know there are more than a few pairs in Tinseltown that are award-worthy.

Last year, A-list couples cozied up at home during the virtual ceremony, but this year they will be rolling out the red carpet once again. The 2022 award ceremony will welcome back the stars for an in-person event on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

As the 28th annual SAG Awards approaches, we can only anticipate which celeb couples will steal the show and show some PDA on the red carpet. Some heavy-hitters from previous years have yet to disappoint, such as Alison Brie and Dave Franco, who tied the knot back in 2011 and showed off their impeccable style at the 2019 SAG Awards. Then there's John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh, who turned all eyes to Caitlin's precious baby bump on the red carpet at the 2018 award show.

Before the night of recognition and romance kicks off, let's take a stroll down memory lane to re-live and re-love some of the most notable celebrity couples from the SAG Awards' recent history. Scroll on to see some of the best SAG Awards couple moments! 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The Lip Sync Battle co-host and the "All of Me" singer looked sleek in their matching black attire as they singer smiled for the cameras at the 2017 ceremony.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara

The smitten couple, who tied the knot in 2015, hit the red carpet together in 2017.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown

Ryan and the This Is Us star struck a pose together on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Maika Monroe & Joe Keery

The Independence Day: Resurgence actress and her partner, who you'll recognize from Stranger Things, walked the red carpet together at the 2018 ceremony.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The Big Little Lies star popped her foot while posing alongside her singer husband at the 2018 award show.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

The Mary Poppins Returns star and the Jack Ryan actor smiled for the cameras on the red carpet at the 2019 ceremony.

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine
Steve & Nancy Carell

The Beautiful Boy actor held hands with his wife and former Office co-star, Nancy, at the 2018 ceremony.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh

The Fuller House star cradled McHugh's baby bump on the red carpet in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Billy, in April 2018.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb

Sam and Leslie struck a pose for photos at the 2018 award show.

Sarah Morris/Getty Images
Chadwick Boseman & Taylor Simone Ledward

The late Black Panther actor and his wife, Taylor, had a date night at the 2019 ceremony.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Alison Brie & Dave Franco

The Glow actress and her husband were dressed to impress at the 2019 award ceremony.

John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost

The Avengers: Endgame actress and Saturday Night Live writer shared an intimate moment outside the 2020 award ceremony.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Lauren Morelli & Samira Wiley

The Orange Is The New Black writer and her wife, who said "I do" in 2017, posed hand-in-hand at the 2020 ceremony. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas

Dripping in silver and everlasting love, Catherine held hands with husband Michael at the 2020 award ceremony. 

