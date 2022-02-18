The MixtapE! Presents Silk Sonic, Kid Cudi and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

The amount of Black excellence in the music industry is off the charts.

On Feb. 17, the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta inducted a new group of artists including New Edition, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lionel Richie and Yolanda Adams. The celebration, just in time for Black History Month, is another reminder of how many Black artists have contributed to a wide variety of genres.

At the MixtapE!, we are dedicating this week to spotlighting high-profile Black voices, while also introducing fans to rising stars in the community who deserve praise for their powerful lyrics, creative music videos and unique collaborations.