Meet the 2 Other Love Is Blind Couples Who Got Engaged in the Pods

In season two of Netflix's Love Is Blind, 30 singles from Chicago entered the pods but only 12 left engaged—or so we were made to believe! As it turns out, four other participants made the ultimate commitment after their time in the pods: Caitlin McKee and Joey Miller, and Kara Williams and Jason Beaumont.
It's unclear why producers chose to highlight the other couples' romances but these four went on to detail their love stories on social media, so fans aren't totally left out of the loop.
Following the Feb. 11 premiere, Caitlin, a 31-year-old medical software salesperson, took to Instagram to share her experience from the show. "Watching the couples meet in the pods, fall in love and experience their first reveal transported me right back to that place," she wrote. "What you didn't see is that I also found love in the pods and left the show with a fiancé. @millerj5001 and I had an amazing summer and fall with the opportunity to travel, meet each other's families, and build a genuine relationship without the cameras and crew."
And Joey, a 30-year-old business strategy consultant, shared an equally glowing review of his time with Caitlin, saying, "We vibed from first pod date, got WAY deep WAY fast, surprised each other with Drumsticks/tacos/Tequila/Bieber serenades, got engaged without ever seeing each other, and had an amazing summer and fall together without all the cameras."
But despite that stretch of success last year, Caitlin and Joey recently decided their relationship wasn't going to work out. Still, there are no hard feelings with Caitlin sharing "he will always hold a special place in my heart" and Joey insisting he'd definitely recommend the ultimate blind date experience.
"This was a much more meaningful experience than many who watch perceive it to be," Joey insisted. "For a guy who spends most of his time striving at work or chasing travel experiences, learning how to connect in this way was ultimately one of the best things I've ever done."
And the same can be said for Kara and Jason, who called off their engagement as well.
In his Instagram post, Jason shared that since the show aired "there has been a lot of people asking me why I had no luck in the pods… SURPRISE! kara_williams & I walked out of the pods an engaged couple as well!"
He noted that he can still remember meeting Kara face-to-face, saying it was "without a doubt the best feeling I've ever had in my entire life." And though they've since broken up, "That will never take away the feelings & love I had for her throughout this process."
Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen recently told Netflix's Tudum that they would've followed these couples but they simply didn't have the resources. "You only have so many crews and so much budget and so much time," he explained. "It would be amazing to follow everybody, but you just have to decide what feels like a good group to follow."
