Daniel Radcliffe Is Unrecognizable as "Weird Al" Yankovic in Biopic Transformation

You're going to be stupefied by Daniel Radcliffe's recent transformation.

The Harry Potter alum was spotted dressed as "Weird Al" Yankovic —complete with long curly wig and mustache—on the set of the parody song master and pop culture icon's biopic in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 17. It marked the first time Radcliffe, 32, has been photographed in character since it was announced in January that he would be playing the music star, who rose to fame in the '80s with hits such as "Smells Like Nirvana," "Eat It," "Amish Paradise," "Fat," "White & Nerdy" and a variety of polka medleys.

Roku announced in January that the actor had been cast as the now-62-year-old Yankovic in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic written by Yankovic and Eric Appel, who will direct the feature.

"There are MANY reasons why I wanted to cast Daniel Radcliffe in my movie, but this is what really clinched the deal for me. (He's going to absolutely kill this,)" Yankovic tweeted in January, alongside a video of the actor singing musical humorist Tom Lehrer's fast-paced 1959 song "The Elements" on BBC's The Graham Norton Show in 2010.