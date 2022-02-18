Go Inside Kim Kardashian's "Calming" Home Featuring Artwork By North West

Kim Kardashian recently showed off some of the most meaningful items within her dreamy, minimalistic home in Calabasas, Calif., including some artwork done by daughter North West.

It's the little things that make Kim Kardashian's house a home. 

The SKIMS founder, 41, took Vogue through a tour of her minimalist home in Calabasas, Calif., and shared some of her most meaningful possessions along the way, including a collection of artwork done by her eldest daughter North West.  

"She's a really, really good artist and she loves to paint," Kim said, as she held up some of her 8-year-old daughter's creations including a painting of one of her beloved bearded dragons. "I love seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling. It's really been an amazing hobby of hers." 

In addition to preserving North's art, Kim also crafts "the most epic baby books" for each of her four kids—North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—who she shares with ex Kanye "Ye" West.

As she relaxed in her sitting room, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also showed off her serious scrapbooking skills by sharing a glimpse into North's baby book and its finer details, including photos, hospital information, baby shower memories, sonograms and more.  

"Anyone [who] knows me, they know that I love to scrapbook so that my kids can have the most amazing memories," she shared while reflecting on images from her and North's first Vogue shoot. "I really wanted to archive these memories. It's really, really cute."  

And what's more—those special books also come with a handwritten message from Mom. "Then I write these long letters. I write a letter to each of one of my kids on their birthday," Kim said. "It'll just be so fun when they're older."  

Who inspired Kim to keep such great records for her kids? Well, none other than her own mom, Kris Jenner, who used to do the same thing for her and her sisters when they were growing up. 

As she sat right next to a trunk overflowing with childhood memories, Kim revealed that her mom kept everything from "every single birthday until I'm 10 years old." 

That includes birthday cards from great grandparents, shoes, a stuffed rabbit that Kris knit herself and Kim's "favorite" childhood Minnie Mouse costume.

"I wore this when I was four years old and I was obsessed with Minnie Mouse," Kim shared. "The pictures of me and my mom dressed like Minnie Mouse are so incredibly cute. I still have them."  

But all the action isn't just on the inside, of course. Taking a trip outside into her lavish backyard, Kim showed the meadow behind her home, her sleek basketball court and three of her most prized, all-gray cars: a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls Royce and a Maybach Sedan. 

"I've always been a car girl," Kim explained. "I love cars."  

However, there was one in particular that holds a special place in her heart. Gesturing to her Maybach, she said, "If I were to pick one, that's my baby, right there." 

Watch the tour for yourself above!

