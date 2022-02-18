ShopDisney's Extra 30% Off Bonus Spring Savings Event: 15 Amazing Deals Disney Fans Can't Pass Up

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We know, we know. You are super excited about the release of Stoney Clover Lane's brand new Disney collection that just dropped at shopDisney. We're right there with you. But that's not the only thing to be excited about today, Disney fans!

How often do you get to save an extra 30% off at shopDisney? Not too often.

So when we heard about shopDisney's Bonus Spring Savings Event, we knew we had to tell you. Right now, you can score an extra 30% off on hundreds of items sitewide. That includes clothes, accessories, bags, toys, home items and more. All you have to do is enter the code SAVE30 at checkout to receive your discount.

If you're a Beauty and the Beast fan, you're in luck. ShopDisney put Loungefly's Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Collection on sale and you can snag the mini backpack, wallet and Enchanted Rose crossbody for 30% off. If you're a Star Wars fan, we even found super cool adult tees for as low as $14!

Whether you're planning a trip to any of the Disney Parks or you're just a fan of all things Disney, there's something you're guaranteed to love. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from shopDisney's Spring Savings Event. Check those out below.