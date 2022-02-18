ShopDisney's Extra 30% Off Bonus Spring Savings Event: 15 Amazing Deals Disney Fans Can't Pass Up

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We know, we know. You are super excited about the release of Stoney Clover Lane's brand new Disney collection that just dropped at shopDisney. We're right there with you. But that's not the only thing to be excited about today, Disney fans!
How often do you get to save an extra 30% off at shopDisney? Not too often.
So when we heard about shopDisney's Bonus Spring Savings Event, we knew we had to tell you. Right now, you can score an extra 30% off on hundreds of items sitewide. That includes clothes, accessories, bags, toys, home items and more. All you have to do is enter the code SAVE30 at checkout to receive your discount.
If you're a Beauty and the Beast fan, you're in luck. ShopDisney put Loungefly's Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Collection on sale and you can snag the mini backpack, wallet and Enchanted Rose crossbody for 30% off. If you're a Star Wars fan, we even found super cool adult tees for as low as $14!
Whether you're planning a trip to any of the Disney Parks or you're just a fan of all things Disney, there's something you're guaranteed to love. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from shopDisney's Spring Savings Event. Check those out below.
Disneyland Mickey Mouse and Friends Throw
This Mickey and Friends throw will keep you nice and warm whether you're watching fireworks at Sleeping Beauty's Castle or watching Disney movies on the couch. It features all the characters you love like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, Pluto, Tinker Bell, Chip, Dale, and the Toy Story Aliens. For just $28, it's such a good deal.
Loungefly Cinderella Castle Mini Backpack
Any Disney Parks goer knows that Loungefly backpacks are a staple for your wardrobe. You can't go into a park and not see at least 20 people sporting one of these. Honestly, once you buy one, you'll want them all! Right now, shopDisney put several of their Loungefly bags on sale like this Cinderella Castle mini backpack. It's originally $75, but you can score it for just $53. This is one item that's guaranteed to sell out.
Loungefly Beauty and the Beast Ballroom 30th Anniversary Wallet
Any Beauty and the Beast fans around here? If you are, you may want to snag yourself this super cute Loungefly wallet featuring the iconic ballroom dance scene. It's part of the Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary collection, and several other pieces are on sale as well.
Mickey Mouse and California Baseball Cap for Adults
We're really into the "retro-cool" vibe of this distressed denim baseball cap. It features an embroidered appliqué of the iconic mouse and the state of California on the front. It's perfect for walking around Disneyland on a hot Southern California day.
Mary Poppins Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
There's nothing quite atrocious about this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious tumbler. It even comes with the umbrella! At just $20, it's a great deal.
Fairy Godmother Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy
No pumpkins here! This Fairy Godmother-inspired flannel shirt by Cakeworthy is perfect for a day at the parks. You can throw it on when it's cold and tie it around your waist when it gets a little warmer. Plus, who knows what kind of magic you'll attract with the ‘'Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo!'' on the back. Sizes range from small to 4XL, and it's on sale for $35.
Darth Vader T-Shirt for Adults
We always considered ourselves to be on the Light side of the Force, but this ultra-cool Darth Vader tee is making us reconsider. Right now it's on sale for $14!
Mickey Mouse Denim Varsity Jacket for Adults by Her Universe
This chic denim varsity jacket by Her Universe celebrates "The one and only Mickey Mouse." It has a large graphic on the bag, and ''Mickey'' screen art collegiate lettering on front.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fashion T-Shirt for Adults
If you can't get The Mandalorian theme music out of your head since that last episode of The Book of Boba Fett, we feel you. Rep your love for Mando in this colorful pop art tee. Sizes range from S to 4XL, and it's on sale right now for just $14.
Minnie Mouse Tie-Dye Knit Pullover for Women
This crop top gives us all the Disney vacation vibes. There's one for both Disneyland and Disney World, as well as a plain one with just Minnie.
Minnie Mouse Tie-Dye Pants for Women
If you can't resist a matching set, we recommend adding the Minnie Mouse Tie-Dye Pants to your bag as well! During ShopDisney's Bonus Savings Event, it's on sale for just $31.
Monsters, Inc. Sulley Fleece Pullover for Adults
We're screaming for this fun Monsters, Inc. pullover featuring an adorable airbrushed Sulley. Even better, there are matching joggers for $31. So cute!
Disneyland Sleeping Beauty Castle T-Shirt for Women
This gorgeous tee has us wishing on a star for a day at "The Happiest Place on Earth." It features pretty golden foil ink art and the iconic Disneyland "D" appliqué.
Tinker Bell Bike Shorts for Women
Planning a day at the parks? These bike shorts will keep you comfy and supported from Fantasyland to Adventureland and beyond. It features a cool "airbrushed" Tinker Bell graffiti art, and sizes range from XS to 3X. During shopDisney's Presidents' Day weekend sale, you can get these for just $24.
Tinker Bell Fly T-Shirt
If you love the bike shorts above, you may want to consider the matching top! This super cute Tinker Bell tee is on sale for $21. Sizes also range from XS to 3X.
