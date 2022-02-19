How The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Inspired Hallmark Channel's Wedding Veil Trilogy

Watch : Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes

Three movies. Two countries. One veil of a tale.

A trio of the Hallmark Channel's most beloved leading ladies—Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney—have come together for The Wedding Veil, the crossover trilogy that comes to an end on Feb. 19 with The Wedding Veil Legacy. The first two installments helped to attract the network's highest ratings for non-holiday movies in over a decade.

Playing three college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love, Chabert, Reeser and Sweeney each lead one film and play a supporting role in the other two. It is basically the comfort TV equivalent of—spoiler alert!—all three Peter Parkers uniting on-screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home and it serves as the first time the network has staged an event this ambitious.

For Hallmark's senior vice president Elizabeth Yost, this moment has been years in the making, calling The Wedding Veil trilogy her "passion project."