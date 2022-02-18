George R.R. Martin Gives His Honest Review of HBO's House of the Dragon

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

The verdict is in.

George R. R. Martin took to his personal blog to share the "exciting news" that production on the HBO prequel House of the Dragon has wrapped at long last. And though it's early days, the Game of Thrones creator is confident that viewers will be pleased with the show.

"I have seen rough cuts of a few of [the episodes], and I'm loving them," he declared. "Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific."

But the author cautioned that it might be some time before the series premiere. "So when will you get to see it, you ask?" Martin teased. "When will the dragons dance?"

Well, Martin revealed he's just as in the dark as the rest of us, writing, "I wish I could tell you. Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and COVID makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows?"