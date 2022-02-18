Jessica Szohr Recalls Trying to Keep Ed Westwick Romance Private Amid Gossip Girl Fame

Watch : "Gossip Girl": Happy Birthday Leighton Meester: E! News Rewind

Keeping a secret is easier said than done.

During the height of Gossip Girl, co-stars Jessica Szohr and Ed Westwick turned their on-camera chemistry into a real-life romance. And while their relationship came to an end in 2010, both parties quickly learned how hard it is to keep a love story on the down-low.

"A lot of us did date and I remember when Ed and I started dating, we wanted to keep it super private," Jessica shared on the Feb. 18 episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast. "A couple months in—we had been together for quite a bit before it came out—we were going to go to a New York Knicks game and we went back and forth."

Stepping out together at a major NBA basketball game would put a whole other level of eyes on this pair. Ultimately, the duo decided to do it.