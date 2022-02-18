Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Shares Powerful Message About Receiving "Awful" Hate Amid Olympic Run

Mikaela Shiffrin wants everyone to ignore their haters.
On Feb. 18, the Team USA skier posted a powerful video to Instagram to everyone who is dealing with the same type of hate that she is currently experiencing after not completing several races at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
"So, I thought that I should address something," she said in the almost three-minute clip. "My post last night was not actually intended for the haters, it was intended for those people who are getting hate. I truly believe that if you try to address the haters…it really only continues to spread hate and it doesn't fix the problem. The haters are there because they've decided they wanna hate you and you're really not going to do anything to make them stop hating you, so you really might as well not waste your energy on that."
The two-time Olympic gold medalist urged people in her position to save their energy and ignore their haters.
"They don't deserve your time being wasted on them," she continued. "You just spread the message to the next person who's getting hate. Keep on going, keep getting up and do your thing."
So far, Mikaela has not completed three skiing races—the slalom, the giant slalom and the alpine combined event—at the Winter Olympics this month.
Though she's had a rough start, she has received support from many of her fellow Olympic athletes, including Simone Biles, who tweeted three heart emojis to the skier earlier this month after she was unable to finish her second straight race.
Mikaela has one more shot at winning a medal on Saturday, Feb. 19 in the mixed team event.
