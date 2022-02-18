Supermodel Adriana Lima Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Adriana Lima, who shares daughters Valentina and Sienna with ex Marko Jarić, announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers in her TikTok debut.

Oh, baby! Adriana Lima is making her TikTok debut in a big way. 

In her first-ever video shared to the app, the 40-year-old supermodel announced on Feb. 18 that she's expecting her third child. Set to Jackie Wilson's "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher," the clip opened with Adriana explaining to her already few thousand followers that her boyfriend, movie producer Andre Lemmers, likes to scare her everywhere, proceeding to show him spooking her in the closet, at the market, in the bathroom, at a museum and a number of other places.

"But today……is…payback!!!" she wrote in the video, giving fans a close-up of her positive pregnancy test. "Here we go!!!" 

Adriana then showed the moment she presented Andre with the test while he was resting in bed and his surprised reaction was priceless. As the video continued, viewers got a glimpse of her ultrasound and found out the little one's due date, with the baby expected to arrive this fall. 

While this is Adriana's first child with Andre, she's also mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, who she welcomed with ex-husband Marko Jarić. The runway star and the retired basketball player wed in 2009 and split in 2014.

Adriana and Andre made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy this past September.

TikTok

And on Valentine's Day, the former Victoria's Secret Angel shared a romantic tribute to her love on Instagram.

"My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day," she captioned a photo of the duo enjoying a boat ride. "I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Formula E

And now, it looks like they'll be adding another sweet to their world.  

