Tristan Thompson Calls Father-Daughter Outing With True His "Favorite Type of Date Nights"

Watch : Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son

Table for True two!

Tristan Thompson and his 3-year-old daughter True Thompson recently enjoyed a father-daughter date night, the 30-year-old basketball player documenting the outing on Instagram Feb. 17 and calling it "my favorite type of date nights."

In the video, Tristan, who shares True with ex Khloe Kardashian, plants a sweet kiss on her forehead during their meal out. The athlete, who recently completed a short stint with the Indiana Pacers, is also dad to 5-year-old son Prince Thompson with ex Jordan Craig and in January, he confirmed that he fathered a now two-month old baby boy with Maralee Nichols after previously disputing the child's paternity.

Tristan has acknowledged that he and Maralee had sex in March 2021 when he was in Houston, Texas. At the time, he appeared to still be in a relationship with Khloe, their breakup coming to light that spring.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the athlete apologized to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, noting she doesn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation" he's caused. And while Tristan said he takes "full responsibility" for his actions and looks "forward to amicably raising" his and Maralee's son, Maralee's rep recently claimed in a statement to E! News that Tristan "has done nothing to support their son." E! News reached out to Tristan's attorney but did not receive any comment.