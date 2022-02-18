Ugg Presidents' Day Deals: Save Up to 40% Off on These 14 Boots, Slippers, Slides & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I've been rocking Ugg footwear since middle school, from those classic neutrals that go with everything, to the bold colors that bring some sunshine to my day. I just can't get enough of the boots, slippers, and shoes. Unfortunately, I don't always have the budget to buy all of the UGG footwear that my heart desires. That's why I'm always looking around for good deals.
That's why I was so happy to find such great Presidents' Day deals at Ugg. There just one problem: I want too many pairs of shoes. If you need help narrowing down your shopping, here are some of the best UGG deals below.
Ugg Classic Sugar Ultra Mini
These Uggs are made with carbon neutral and recycled materials. These leather-free shoes have soles made from sugarcane. For each purchase from the Icon-Impact Collection, Ugg will plant a tree.
Ugg Ultra Mini Boot
The UGG Ultra Mini Boot is a year-round shoe. They're cute, comfortable, and supportive, and they're hard to find in general, let along on sale. Nab this deal while you can.
Ugg Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot
How fun are these rainboots? They come in bright colors and neutral shades. They're just what you need to prevent bad weather from raining on your parade. These have that incredibly soft, plush comfort you love from UGG boots and a waterproof, clear outer layer.
Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide
We have seen these on almost every celeb. Sometimes, they're hard to come by, but depending on the color you adore, there are some really great deals on the Fluff Yeah Slides.
These slippers have been spotted on Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Margaret's fellow Bravolebrity Porsha Williams recommended these in the zebra print. Margaret Josephs has them and so does Lisa Barlow.
Ugg Classic Short II Boot
Finding these short Ugg boots is hard enough (they are always sold out everywhere). We will take any deal we can on these iconic, reliable shoes. These are on sale in six different colors.
Ugg Scuffette II
These are those shoes you'll wear every single day. They're so easy to slip on and off. They're incredibly comfortable and they're perfect as an indoor slipper and outdoor shoe.
Ugg Classic Mini II Boot
The Ugg mini boot is a shoe you can get away with earing all year round. Just like all Uggs, they're incredibly comfortable. These are available in many colors on sale.
Ugg Hapsburg Lace Wool
These are fashionable and weather-conscious, made from waterproof leather. A shopper shared, "These Hapsburg Boots are so comfortable and good looking at the same time. I also love the zippers on the side which makes pulling on and off a breeze."
Ugg Disco Slide
If you're looking for maximum comfort and a boost in height, these slides are perfect for you. They're a fun statement shoe that are on sale in a few different colors.
Ugg Neumel Boot
These lace-up booties are bold, comfortable, and fun.
Ugg Neumel Cozy
How much do you love these super plush Uggs? Bring cozy, calm vibes to every look when you have these on.
Ugg Classic Weather Hiker Hi
The Ugg Classic Weather Hiker Hi bring those signature Ugg vibes to your classic hiking shoe, including the iconic Tasman braid trim. They have an ultra-soft Ugg plush lining for maximum comfort. They White Spider Rubber outsole gives you enhanced grip on wet and frozen ground.
Ugg Scuffita Panther Print
If you love animal print and you are looking for that signature Ugg fluff in your life, get these leopard print slippers.
Ugg Czeriesa
These fashionable boots are made from weatherproof leather and the UGGplush upcycled wool blend. Plus they have a zipper at the front, which makes these easy to put on and take off.
