Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie Over Their Joint Winery

Brad Pitt is taking legal action against Angelina Jolie.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is suing the Eternals actress, with whom he has been engaged in a contentious custody battle since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, for allegedly selling her interests in their once-shared French estate, Chateau Miraval, without his consent. The two bought the winery as a joint investment back in 2008 and tied the knot at a private chapel on the vineyard grounds in 2014.

Pitt, 58, contends in the complaint that he had a "mutual and binding commitment" with Jolie, 46, that neither one of them would sell their shares to a third party without the other's consent. However, according to the lawsuit, Pitt learned in October 2021 that Tenute del Mondo, a company with ties to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, had allegedly bought Jolie's shares of Miraval.

The suit alleges that "Jolie never sought Pitt's consent to the purported transaction" or even offered to sell her shares to her ex on the same terms as she sold to Tenute del Mondo.