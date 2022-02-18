Tom Holland and Zendaya Prove They’re Each Other’s Biggest Cheerleaders With Matching Jerseys

Watch : Zendaya & Tom Holland Getting COZY in the U.K. (See Pics!)

Even at a hockey game, Tom Holland and Zendaya serve as the ultimate goal.



For their latest date night out, the Spiderman: No Way Home co-stars—whose off-screen romance was confirmed last year—attended the Feb. 17 New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden.



And when it came to game time, the 25-year-olds wore Ranger jerseys with the perfect addition: Both Tom and Zendaya sported each other's names and year of birth instead of the names of team players that are usually shown at the back. And yes, our spidey senses are going off at the sight.



For the NYC outing, the happy couple were also joined by Zendaya's Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and Tom's younger brother, Harry Holland.



Their adorable date night featuring the his-and-hers ensembles comes just one day after the two were spotted out shopping in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan on Feb. 16. As expected, their chemistry was something that could clearly be seen even during a quick pop-in to the Prada boutique.