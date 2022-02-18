Tom Holland and Zendaya Prove They’re Each Other’s Biggest Cheerleaders With Matching Jerseys

If you thought Tom Holland and Zendaya couldn't get any cuter, newsflash: they just did. See the photos of the two donning matching jerseys with each other's names.

By Kisha Forde Feb 18, 2022 2:49 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesZendayaTom Holland
Even at a hockey game, Tom Holland and Zendaya serve as the ultimate goal.
 
For their latest date night out, the Spiderman: No Way Home co-stars—whose off-screen romance was confirmed last year—attended the Feb. 17 New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden.
 
And when it came to game time, the 25-year-olds wore Ranger jerseys with the perfect addition: Both Tom and Zendaya sported each other's names and year of birth instead of the names of team players that are usually shown at the back. And yes, our spidey senses are going off at the sight.
 
For the NYC outing, the happy couple were also joined by Zendaya's Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and Tom's younger brother, Harry Holland.
 
Their adorable date night featuring the his-and-hers ensembles comes just one day after the two were spotted out shopping in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan on Feb. 16. As expected, their chemistry was something that could clearly be seen even during a quick pop-in to the Prada boutique.

photos
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Cutest Pics

"They kept close in the store," as an eyewitness told E! News. "Both were covered up pretty good with hat and masks, but Tom appeared to be in good spirits joking around in the store."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

And to be fair, Tom's good spirits are well warranted, considering that the two recently enjoyed a getaway to the actor's native home of the U.K. During their time there in late January, the couple was even joined by Tom's two younger brothers, his mom and a friend, as the group attended Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

But the good times with those closest to Tom didn't stop just there, with the pair being photographed looking more cozier than ever after leaving his family's home the following day.
 
It's clear that these two are continuing to spin a web of romance, one friendly-neighborhood sighting at a time.

