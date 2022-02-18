Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

The Disturbia actor was originally slated to play Florence Pugh's husband in the film Don't Worry Darling, however, he left the project in September 2020 before shooting began.

In December 2020, a source told Variety that he was let go from the movie due to Olivia Wilde's "no a—holes" policy and said the director found him to be "not an easy guy to work with" and "off-putting." Added the source, Shia "displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew."