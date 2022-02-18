TikTok Star Huey Haha's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Four months after Huey Haha's passing, new details are emerging about the TikTok star's death.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office told People Huey died by suicide. According to a copy of a report obtained by the outlet, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson confirmed to E! News that Huey, whose last name was Ha but went by Huey Haha online, died on Oct. 25. He was 22 years old.

"Rest In Peace to Huey Ha," a post shared to his Instagram account read. "Huey Ha passed away October 25, 2021. He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters."

A GoFundMe page was set up to cover costs of the funeral and to support Huey's 2-year-old daughter Princess. Huey's friends also took to social media to pay tribute.

"Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most," Coby Jdn and HypeBoii wrote on Instagram. "We always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you. We love you brother see you in the future @hueyhaha."