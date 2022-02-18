Delilah Hamlin Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety After Accidental Overdose

Watch : Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Opened Up About Mental Health in 2020

Delilah Hamlin is sharing an important milestone in her sobriety journey.



In a short video shared to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 17, the 23-year-old model jumped for joy as she announced to the camera, "Hi, I'm six months sober!" Additionally, a heart icon with a timestamp highlighting the date was included at the top right corner of her clip.



In early November, Delilah opened up to her social media followers about her experience in an Instagram Live video. At the time, she revealed that she had to seek help after her body became "dependent" on Xanax, which was among the medications prescribed to her by a doctor.

"I found a psychiatrist and he over-prescribed me," she said. "He over-prescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes for 10 milligrams and he gave me 20 milligrams a day. And then he gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day, so my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two I over-dosed."