Presidents' Day Sales: The Best Deals from Nordstrom, Target, Wayfair, Kate Spade, Sephora, & More

If you're ready to shop, these Presidents' Day Sales are too good to miss.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 18, 2022 1:00 PMTags
E-comm: Presidents' Day SalesGetty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're relaxing at home or you're enjoying a vacation, there's always time to shop, right? There are so many great deals to shop on Presidents' Day. If you've been holding out for a major purchase or if you just love to shop, the long weekend is the best time to get some major discounts. Here's everything you need to know:

When is Presidents' Day 2022?
Presidents' Day is on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. 

When can you shop Presidents' Day deals?
The great savings have already started and will continue throughout the long weekend.

What sales should I shop during Presidents' Day Weekend?
There are some great deals at Wayfair, J.CrewCoach Outlet, Target, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Sephora, Kate Spade, and more stores.

What should I buy during Presidents' Day Weekend?
Keep on scrolling to see some standout deals.

Abercrombie Presidents’ Day Deals: Save 69% On These 21 Styles Before They Sell Out

Wayfair: Save Up to 70% Sitewide

This is the biggest Wayfair sale of the year. You can save 70% on toppers and pillows, 65% on outdoor furniture, and 55% on bathroom upgrades. You can get TV stands and living room tables for $100, office furniture for $75, and major appliances for $399. There is something on sale in every product category. If you want to upgrade your living space, now is the time to shop. 

Specifically, we are loving this upholstered headboard for a quick bedroom upgrade.

Wayfair

Coach Outlet: Get Accessories For $50 & Under, Bags For Less Than $125 & More

Coach Outlet already has heavily discounted Coach bags, shoes, and accessories. This weekend you can save an additional 15%, which means you can get major discounts. This neutral tote is 58% off and it goes with everything.

Coach Outlet

Target: Save Up to 50% On Your Purchase

There are so many major deals at Target right now, across all categories: home goods, clothes, gadgets, and more.

Target

Sephora: Save 67% On 14 Must-Haves from Fenty Beauty, Fresh, KVD, Briogeo & More

There are so many amazing beauty products on sale at Sephora right now. You can save up to 67% on your favorite Sephora brands, including Fenty Beauty, KVD Beauty, Fresh, Briogeo, Kate Somerville, and Huda Beauty. This Fenty two-piece set with liquid lipstick and eyeliner is such a great value.

Sephora

Nordstrom: Save 60% During the Nordstrom Winter Sale

Save up to 60% on your favorite Nordstrom brands including Ugg, Nike, Free People, Madewell, Adidas, Sam Edelman, Zella, and more during the Nordstrom Winter Sale.

Nordstrom

J.Crew: Score Up to 70% Off

Save 25% off full-price styles at J.Crew & extra 50% off sale styles with the promo code WARMUP. This powder blue puffer coat is so cozy and incredibly chic.

J.Crew

Kate Spade: Save 75%

Save 75% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, shoes, and ready-to-wear apparel before these items sell out.

Kate Spade Surprise

Nordstrom Rack: Get Major Discounts During the Clear the Rack Event

Nordstrom Rack shoppers look forward to the Clear the Rack sale because it's the absolute best time to shop. There are unbeatable savings on all of your favorite brands in every product category.

Nordstrom Rack

Here are some additional deals:

Abercrombie: Shop at Abercrombie to save up to 69% on essential styles.
Anthropologie: Save 30% on furniture, decor, and so much more at Anthropologie.
Disney: Get major savings during the Disney Friends & Family Sale.
Gap: Take 50% off items from Gap's Big Weekend Event.
Lucky Brand: Save 40% all weekend long at Lucky Brand.
Revolve: Save up to 93% on sale styles at Revolve.
Ulta: Save on your favorite makeup, skincare, and hair products at Ulta.

If you're looking for more affordable finds, check out these surprisingly affordable earrings that Bella Hadid has worn on repeat.

