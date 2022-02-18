How the Gilmore Girls Cast Is Taking Over The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

It's official—the Upper East Side is basically turning into Stars Hollow.
Season four of
Gilmore Girls The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has finally arrived on Prime Video, and with it comes a whole lot of familiar faces. This season, which stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle, "it's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge (Brosnahan) finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her," according to the series description.
The Emmy Award-winning series is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino—the same creator behind Gilmore Girls. And while Borstein—who portrayed Drella on the comedy drama in the early aughts—stars as the no-nonsense manager Susie Myerson on Mrs. Maisel, she isn't the only actor on the series that has walked the streets of Stars Hollow.
And this season, Gilmore Girls alums Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop are guest starring on the show.
"There is a Milo effect when you have Milo on the set," Sherman-Palladino told Variety on its Awards Circuit Podcast. "Everything just seems a little more livelier and more colorful and everyone seems a little happier and birds will help you get dressed in the morning and he's just a lovely, darling guy, and we just enjoy having him around. And Kelly is my girl."
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel might as well just build a Luke's Diner on set!
Scroll below to see every Gilmore Girls character that has made an appearance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four is available to stream on Prime Video.