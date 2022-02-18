See Viola Davis Transform Into Michelle Obama in Compelling First Lady Trailer

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

The First Ladies have officially entered the White House.

On Feb. 17, Showtime released the first trailer for its upcoming series, The First Lady, which stars Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. The anthology drama, which premieres April 17 on Showtime, follows the three First Ladies as they undertake the role of being the most important lady in the land.

The series also stars O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhard as Gerald Ford and Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford.

"In four years, I don't want to look back and think, 'What did I become living in that house?'" Michelle says in the trailer.

"I can't have you backseat driving," Obama adds.

From her hair to her mannerisms and even her iconic Michelle Smith portrait dress, Viola makes an uncanny First Lady. But not only is Viola's transformation cause for a double-take, but she also mastered Michelle's voice. "I will pick my team, choose my causes. Understood?" she says in the clip.