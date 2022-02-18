See Viola Davis Transform Into Michelle Obama in Compelling First Lady Trailer

You may have to do a double-take for this one. On Feb. 17, Showtime released the first trailer for its upcoming series, The First Lady, starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama. Watch it here!

By Jillian Fabiano Feb 18, 2022 12:11 AMTags
TVPoliticsBarack ObamaMichelle ObamaViola DavisMichelle PfeifferCelebrities
Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

The First Ladies have officially entered the White House.

On Feb. 17, Showtime released the first trailer for its upcoming series, The First Lady, which stars Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. The anthology drama, which premieres April 17 on Showtime, follows the three First Ladies as they undertake the role of being the most important lady in the land.

The series also stars O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. RooseveltAaron Eckhard as Gerald Ford and Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford.

"In four years, I don't want to look back and think, 'What did I become living in that house?'" Michelle says in the trailer. 

"I can't have you backseat driving," Obama adds.

From her hair to her mannerisms and even her iconic Michelle Smith portrait dress, Viola makes an uncanny First Lady. But not only is Viola's transformation cause for a double-take, but she also mastered Michelle's voice. "I will pick my team, choose my causes. Understood?" she says in the clip. 

photos
Barack and Michelle Obama's Sweetest Moments

The trailer shows the three women as they try to navigate their role in the White House, and the struggles that they each face within it. 

"I'll be here for you," Betty Ford tells her husband in the video. "But I'm going to be myself."

"They can kick me out, but they can't make me somebody I'm not," she adds later on. 

Trending Stories

1

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares PDA Pic With BF Evan McClintock

2

How Mark Wahlberg Really Feels About Daughter Ella's Boyfriend

3

Stars Take a Stand Against Bullying After Young Boy Dies by Suicide

And Eleanor speaks her mind as well. 

"Don't push me off, I am your wife not one of your girlfriends," she says to Franklin. "You are the husband of a wife that has a mind and a life of her own." You tell ‘em, Eleanor.

Watch these three women revolutionize the role of the First Lady when the series premieres April 17 on Showtime. 

Trending Stories

1

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares PDA Pic With BF Evan McClintock

2

How Mark Wahlberg Really Feels About Daughter Ella's Boyfriend

3

Stars Take a Stand Against Bullying After Young Boy Dies by Suicide

4

Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

5

Bob Saget's Family Sues Authorities to Block Release of Death Records

Latest News

Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore This Super Affordable Skirt

Khloe Kardashian Proves Daughter True Already Loves the Camera

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze Break Up After Less Than a Year

Exclusive

Adam Scott and Ben Stiller Detail Eerily "Real" Severance Set

Alleged Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Is Working on a Dating Show

First Lady Trailer: Viola Davis Transforms Into Michelle Obama

What the Heck Is Slugging & Should I Add It to My Skincare Routine?