Here's Proof Nascar Driver Kyle Busch's Romance With Wife Samantha Is Full Speed Ahead

On this race day, Kyle Busch's love tank is full.

With many eyes on the Nascar driver this weekend at the Daytona 500, it's understandable why the 36-year-old racer may be feeling the pressure to speed through the competition. But no matter what happens on the race track, Kyle has the support of his wife Samantha Busch.

Together since 2008 and married for 11 years, the couple has become one of Nascar's most recognizable duos in the sport. And while Samantha can often be found on victory lane cheering on her husband, it's their partnership through the highs and lows off the track that is most impressive.

The former Racing Wives star has been open about her struggles with infertility. After welcoming their son Brexton through IVF in 2015, the pair started the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund to help couples with fertility treatments. And although she suffered a miscarriage in 2018, the lifestyle blogger announced in November that her family is expecting a baby girl via a gestational carrier in May.