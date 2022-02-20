These NBA All Stars Shoot Through Hoops to Have the Best Fashion Off the Basketball Court

Watch : "Love & Basketball" Turns 20: E! News Rewind

When it comes to fashion, basketball's greatest players are stepping up their game from head to toe.

This weekend, the best of the best will come together to participate in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. And while sports fans will be watching to see which team comes out on top, others will be curious to see what the players will be wearing when they arrive to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Before they put on their team uniforms for game day, many basketball players step out wearing designer brands, bold prints and stylish looks that are worthy of a magazine feature. According to stylist London Wilmot, who has worked with NBA stars including Dwight Howard, TJ Warren and Danny Green, basketball players are the new runway models.

"Players have realized that fashion plays a huge impact on how they walk in feeling and the fashion reviews after the game," London told E! News. "It's a bit exciting popping up on GQ Sports or LeagueFits after a great game. Fashion has always had an impact within the NBA, but brands are now catering to the big and tall allowing them to express themselves creatively."