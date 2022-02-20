These NBA All Stars Shoot Through Hoops to Have the Best Fashion Off the Basketball Court

Before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game kicks off, see just how impressive LeBron James, Steph Curry, Chris Paul and more players dress before it's time to dribble down the court.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 20, 2022 3:00 PMTags
When it comes to fashion, basketball's greatest players are stepping up their game from head to toe.

This weekend, the best of the best will come together to participate in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. And while sports fans will be watching to see which team comes out on top, others will be curious to see what the players will be wearing when they arrive to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. 

Before they put on their team uniforms for game day, many basketball players step out wearing designer brands, bold prints and stylish looks that are worthy of a magazine feature. According to stylist London Wilmot, who has worked with NBA stars including Dwight Howard, TJ Warren and Danny Green, basketball players are the new runway models.

"Players have realized that fashion plays a huge impact on how they walk in feeling and the fashion reviews after the game," London told E! News. "It's a bit exciting popping up on GQ Sports or LeagueFits after a great game. Fashion has always had an impact within the NBA, but brands are now catering to the big and tall allowing them to express themselves creatively."

While some NBA players work with a stylist and love to shop, others are still learning and figuring out what fits in their wardrobe.

Ultimately, London says most players can't get enough of a fresh fit. NBA players like LeBron James and Steph Curry are getting even more attention for their fashion off the court.

"One thing people always ask me is do they wear all these clothes," London said. "Between appearances and games, they use almost every outfit that we purchase. Nothing goes untouched!"

Ahead of the NBA All-Star Game, airing Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. EST on TNT, E! News decided to spotlight the players who earned a spot on the roster. Their looks at stadiums across the country are nothing short of a slam dunk.

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers 

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Dejounte Murray

San Antonio Spurs

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat

Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images
Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves

Scott Audette/NBAE via Getty Images
Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors

David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images
Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors

Troy Fields/NBAE via Getty Images
Andrew Wiggins

Golden State Warriors

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
DeMar DeRozan

Chicago Bulls

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks

David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets

