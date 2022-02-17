How Mark Wahlberg Really Feels About Daughter Ella's Boyfriend

Watch : Mark Wahlberg Gained 20 Pounds in 3 Weeks for Movie Role

Mark Wahlberg is a lover, not a fighter.

While visiting The Ellen Show on Thursday, Feb. 17, the Uncharted actor revealed that he has nothing but love and support for his 18-year-old daughter Ella Rae's current relationship.

When Ellen DeGeneres asked if Ella's boyfriend was at all intimidated by her famous father, Mark quickly shot down the suggestion.

"I think he's more scared of my daughter than he is of me. I pray for him more than I pray for her in that relationship," the 50-year-old actor jokingly replied. "They're perfect for each other and he couldn't be any sweeter."

As a parent, Mark shared that he "realized early on" that dating would just be an "inevitable" part of reality as his four children—Ella, Michael, 15, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12—all continue to grow up.

So, instead of dreading the thought, the actor focused on what matters most in a relationship, saying he was OK with his daughter dating "as long as it's somebody who's nice and treats her well, and somebody that I can trust and respect."