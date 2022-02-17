Did Lily James Just Go Instagram Official With Michael Shuman? See Her New Photo

Watch : Lily James & Sebastian Stan Dish on Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" Series

Pam & Tommy's Lily James may have just made her romance with her real-life rocker boyfriend Instagram official.

The 32-year-old British actress, who stars as Pamela Anderson opposite Sebastian Stan's Tommy Lee in the Hulu series, shared what appears to be her first photo of Queens of the Stone Age musician Michael Shuman on Thursday, Feb. 17, a year after the two went public with their romance.

While James did not tag the 36-year-old rocker, she included a pic of a man bearing his swept-back, bleached hairstyle in a carousel of pics from a recent vacation. The Cinderella actress and Shuman have followed each other on Instagram for at least a year.

Last February, James and Shuman were reportedly spotted kissing in Suffolk, England, where she filmed the movie What's Love Got to Do With It? In April, they were photographed together for the first time, holding hands while walking in Los Angeles. In December, the two seemed to enjoy a glamorous date night and were spotted leaving the UNICEF Blue Moon Gala at Outernet in London together.