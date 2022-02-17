Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa Reveal They're This Much Closer to Getting Pregnant

Watch : Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa's Fertility Journey UPDATE

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are one step closer to welcoming their first child together.

The Selling Sunset cast member and Flip or Flop star made the exclusive announcement during E! News' Daily Pop on Feb. 17. "We have four embryos that are saved right now," Heather revealed. "Three are the same gender and they're all very strong. The fourth one's not as strong, so we probably won't use that one."

While sharing the news, Heather was so excited that she almost spilled a little too much. "Wait," she said, "I'm not telling the gender! Good thing I remembered."

Heather did reveal that she plans to carry the baby herself, though. "My mom had a good pregnancy," she said. "And my sister. So I feel like [I have] good genes, fingers crossed."

Tarek, for his part, is "looking forward to the pregnancy weight"—his pregnancy weight, that is. "I've already told her I'm gaining 30 pounds," he said.