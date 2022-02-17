Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa Reveal They're This Much Closer to Getting Pregnant

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are one step closer to welcoming their first child together.
The Selling Sunset cast member and Flip or Flop star made the exclusive announcement during E! News' Daily Pop on Feb. 17. "We have four embryos that are saved right now," Heather revealed. "Three are the same gender and they're all very strong. The fourth one's not as strong, so we probably won't use that one."
While sharing the news, Heather was so excited that she almost spilled a little too much. "Wait," she said, "I'm not telling the gender! Good thing I remembered."
Heather did reveal that she plans to carry the baby herself, though. "My mom had a good pregnancy," she said. "And my sister. So I feel like [I have] good genes, fingers crossed."
Tarek, for his part, is "looking forward to the pregnancy weight"—his pregnancy weight, that is. "I've already told her I'm gaining 30 pounds," he said.
Heather's response? "I'm not gaining 30 pounds; I don't know why you are."
The exciting news comes after the couple first began their fertility journey last month, following their Oct. 2020 wedding and subsequent honeymoon in the Maldives. Tarek is already a father to Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6—whom he shares with his ex-wife and current Flip or Flop costar Christina Haack—but it was actually becoming a stepmom to the two that inspired Heather to have a child herself.
As their fertility journey continues, the couple is enjoying their time as a family of four. For Valentine's Day, they even had a group celebration. "We went to a fancy restaurant, got dressed up, got Taylor flowers and Braden shark balloons," Tarek said. "We just made it really special for the kids."
Meanwhile, a new season of Flip or Flop is also playing out, but for those wondering what Heather really thinks about Tarek working alongside his ex, rest assured that it's not a problem.
"I mean, they have been filming their show for over ten years, so who am I to come in and be like, 'What are you doing?'" she said. "But it's work. And we're all raising kids together, so it is what it is."
Added Tarek, "Heather's been super supportive since day one. Everything's been going great."
Catch the show for yourself every Thursday on HGTV and discovery+.