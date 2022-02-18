Farewell to Arthur: Creator Marc Brown Looks Back on America's Favorite Aardvark

Watch : Marc Brown Reflects on "Arthur" & His Long-Lasting Impact

Thanks to Marc Brown, we've learned to work and play and get along with each other. Well, OK, maybe our parents had something to do with that too, but Brown certainly played a crucial role.

The American author created a cultural phenomenon with the conception of Arthur Read, a bespectacled aardvark with a penchant for learning everything life had to offer. Though Arthur was first introduced in the 1976 children's book Arthur's Nose, the character became part of our everyday lives thanks to PBS' TV adaptation of Brown's Arthur Adventure book series.

Who doesn't vividly remember rushing to the couch with a snack to see what Arthur, Buster and the rest of the gang were up to? So when PBS announced last July that Arthur would be ending with its 25th season in 2022, we understandably balled our hands up into a fist. But, over time, we became grateful for everything Arthur taught us. Like, did you know that fun isn't hard when you've got a library card?

To properly kick off Arthur's final chapter at PBS—which airs Feb. 21 after a special marathon of 250 Arthur episodes—we sat down with Marc Brown himself to discuss the show's lasting legacy, his favorite character and so much more.

Are you ready to have a wonderful kind of day?