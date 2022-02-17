Kristen Stewart's Reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California Move Is Royally Fascinating

Watch : 2022 Golden Globes Nominations: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart & More

Kristen Stewart has admitted she was royally unaware.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, published on Feb. 17, the Spencer actress revealed that, while she did extensive research on the late Princess Diana for her role, she doesn't know everything about the modern-day royals.

In fact, she said she was not in the loop about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2020 move to California, where Kristen herself lives.

Kristen pondered, "That's so funny. I wonder where," adding, "I'm no better than anyone! Of course I want to know."

Once told that the pair settled in Santa Barbara, Kristen nodded her head in approval noting that it "makes sense" because "It's really nice up there."

While it may seem nearly impossible for Kristen to not know of this headline-making move, the Twilight star shared with Vanity Fair that she only watched bits and pieces of the famed 2021 interview with Meghan, Harry and Oprah Winfrey, which was filmed in California, because it was too close to the character she was becoming as Princess Diana.