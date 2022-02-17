Kristen Stewart's Reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California Move Is Royally Fascinating

Kristen Stewart has admitted she was royally unaware.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, published on Feb. 17, the Spencer actress revealed that, while she did extensive research on the late Princess Diana for her role, she doesn't know everything about the modern-day royals.
In fact, she said she was not in the loop about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2020 move to California, where Kristen herself lives.
Kristen pondered, "That's so funny. I wonder where," adding, "I'm no better than anyone! Of course I want to know."
Once told that the pair settled in Santa Barbara, Kristen nodded her head in approval noting that it "makes sense" because "It's really nice up there."
While it may seem nearly impossible for Kristen to not know of this headline-making move, the Twilight star shared with Vanity Fair that she only watched bits and pieces of the famed 2021 interview with Meghan, Harry and Oprah Winfrey, which was filmed in California, because it was too close to the character she was becoming as Princess Diana.
Kristen explained, "It was almost too hot to touch in terms of how personal it was for me at that time."
During her extensive work to fully embody the character of Diana, Kristen revealed that she took the role's truths head on, including Diana's eating disorder. Stewart said, "I wanted to make sure that was not glossed over."
She shared that during the filming of a scene that depicts the late Princess' struggle with bulimia, she attempted to purge but was unsuccessful.
"I couldn't throw up on this movie, even when I really should have," Kristen said. "I felt like absolute s--t and I could not get it up, and I know it was because my body was just like…the idea of that was so untouchable."
The tough role has taken Kristen into a new height of accolades. For her work in Spencer, Kristen has received her first-ever nomination for an Academy Award in the category of Best Actress in a Leading Role, a Critics' Choice Movie Award nomination for Best Actress and a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama.