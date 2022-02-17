See New and Returning Stars Come Together in First Law & Order Season 21 Trailer

Watch : Dylan McDermott Talks "Law & Order: Organized Crime"

Dun-dun!

We're finally getting our first in-depth look at the highly anticipated return of Law & Order.

The first trailer for season 21 of NBC's hit legal drama was just released on Feb. 17, giving fans a sneak peek at the new and returning stars fighting for justice when the procedural premieres Thursday, Feb. 24.

Law & Order O.G.'s Sam Waterston (District Attorney Jack McCoy), Anthony Anderson (Detective Kevin Bernard) and Camryn Manheim (Lieutenant Kate Dixon) are all reprising their roles after 11 years off the air alongside newcomers Hugh Dancy (Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price), Jeffrey Donovan (Detective Frank Cosgrove) and Odelya Halevi (District Attorney Samantha Maroun).

The preview promises more criminal and courtroom stories "ripped from the headlines," from murder to sexual assault. There will also be plenty of drama among the detectives and prosecutors as they get to the bottom of more shocking cases.

"Like it or not, we're partners with these guys," Manheim's character tells Donovan's. "So you better stay above the fray."