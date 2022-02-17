Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Rare Insight Into "Wonderful" Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Watch : Jake Gyllenhaal FINALLY Addresses Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

In a new interview for Esquire's March issue, Jake Gyllenhaal offered rare insight into his relationship with Jeanne Cadieu.

"In a lot of ways, we're family," the Nightcrawler actor, 41, told the magazine of the 25-year-old model. "I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease."

It's a sensation he's become all too familiar with, the pair having been linked since 2018. And while they've been spotted on a few public outings over the years, they've tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, only making their red carpet debut as a couple last September.

But during his interview with Esquire, Jake shined the refrigerator light on their private world. He talked about how they stayed at his godmother Jamie Lee Curtis' Los Angeles guesthouse (where he learned to bake sourdough bread) during the first few months of the pandemic lockdown, how they celebrated Hanukkah last year with his mom Naomi Foner, sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, brother-in-law Peter Sarsgaard and nieces Ramona and Gloria and how they watched cuts of Maggie's directorial debut The Lost Daughter and gave their input.