Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Cast Teases Diverse and Inclusive Disney+ Reboot

The Proud Family is back and in addition to being Louder and Prouder, it's better than ever.
Kyla Pratt, Jo Marie Payton, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker and more of the original stars spoke to E! News about the return of the beloved series, saying that they cannot believe they've been given this opportunity after 15 years. "Who does that?!" Paula marveled, with her onscreen husband Tommy adding, "Gilligan's Island didn't even do that!"
And while The Proud Family reboot is the same show fans loved, Jo Marie said that it's better because it reflects the "reality of what is happening today," adding, "We have mixed families, all different everything."
She also teased the introduction of new characters, including Keke Palmer's Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, but called out one celebrity that she's especially jazzed about: Billy Porter.
"I have a thing in my heart for Billy Porter," she declared. "He's such a talented individual! He just does everything, so I'm excited to meet him in person."
Disney has already confirmed that Billy and Keke are guests stars, along with Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Al Roker, Lamorne Morris and Brenda Song. According to the streamer, Will Smith's son will voice College Myron, the college version of Myron Lewinski; Keke is the older version Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Brenda is new character Vanessa Vue, "a local TV news reporter who covers Oscar's most embarrassing escapades."
Lizzo, Al and Lamorne are simply voicing themselves.
As for the main star of the show, Kyla said, "Penny has changed a lot since we've last seen her but she's also pretty much the same. I really feel like she is still that crazy, loving girl."
Proud Family: Louder and Prouder returns with two new episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Until then, catch up on old episodes of the series on Disney+.