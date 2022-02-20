Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Hilaria Baldwin

This mama is feeling her shorter 'do.

Baldwin took to Instagram on Feb. 11 to show off her new bob haircut, doing a twirl in a video while wearing a lace black bra.

"Finished the chop ✂️ @jaredmriccardi … ladies get your mantra on," the 38-year-old wife of Alec Baldwin captured the post. "'I am sexy, I'm fearless, I'm divine. I'm unbeatable, I'm creative … I am feminine, I am masculine … Hear no evil, speak no evil. I am not the one to cross.'"

Baldwin continued, "They can talk that s— about you. Long as you know that it's false. I am earthly, I am heaven. I am what I like to be. When I ask for what I want, somehow it finds me. Somehow it finds me. I am anything I want'... Love you all."