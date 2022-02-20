Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch: Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Romance Rumors True? See Pics!
These transformations might make you stop short.
Several stars decided to go for the chop and try out the bob hairstyle this week, including Nicole Scherzinger and Hilaria Baldwin, while Kelly Rowland took it one step further, debuting a bixie cut at the Super Bowl. Plus, G-Eazy also showed off a major change, revealing on social media that he had shaved his head.
Elsewhere, true crime fans got their first look at Jessica Biel in character as an ax murderer on the set of her upcoming Hulu miniseries and the first trailer for Elvis had the Internet shaking, rattling and rolling over Austin Butler's jawdropping metamorphosis into the king of rock 'n' roll.
