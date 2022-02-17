Kris Jenner Reveals Which Family Member Kylie and Travis Scott's Baby Boy Wolf Looks Like

Weeks after Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child, son Wolf Webster, her mom Kris Jenner dished about the new arrival on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kylie Jenner is seeing double at home!

On an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, taped on Feb. 15 and set to air April 5, Kris Jenner revealed that her youngest daughter and Travis Scott's newborn son Wolf Webster looks just like their second child, daughter Stormi Webster, 4.

"When he came out, it was like, 'There's Stormi being born all over again!'" Kris said, adding that the baby boy looks "exactly" like his big sister.

And that's not his only doppelganger. A source close to Kylie and Travis told E! News that Wolf "looks a lot like Travis right now."

And perhaps just a little bit, um, angelic. Noting that Wolf's Feb. 2, 2022 is "the best birthday," Kris told Ellen DeGeneres. "That's an angel number." It's also the reason that before Kylie revealed her son's name on Instagram on Feb. 11, many fans speculated that she gave him a heavenly moniker with Kris and others remarking on her new "angel" baby.

The theory grew more popular after people recalled how Kylie wore a gold "222" necklace during her 73 Questions video with Vogue, which was released last September.

But according to Kris, that was just a bit of divine intervention. "222…has always been Kylie's angel number," she explained to Ellen, "and a friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth. It was so weird. She's had the necklace for like five years."

David Livingston/WireImage

And though the momager, who was in the delivery room, obvs, is now keeping up with 11th grandchildren, she's open to more

When asked who she thinks will give her her 12th, Kris told Ellen, "I think it would be nice if it was Kendall. She's the only one who hasn't had a baby. I think she would eventually love to have a baby."

