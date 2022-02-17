Kris Jenner Reveals Which Family Member Kylie and Travis Scott's Baby Boy Wolf Looks Like

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's New Baby Name REVEALED

Kylie Jenner is seeing double at home!

On an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, taped on Feb. 15 and set to air April 5, Kris Jenner revealed that her youngest daughter and Travis Scott's newborn son Wolf Webster looks just like their second child, daughter Stormi Webster, 4.

"When he came out, it was like, 'There's Stormi being born all over again!'" Kris said, adding that the baby boy looks "exactly" like his big sister.

And that's not his only doppelganger. A source close to Kylie and Travis told E! News that Wolf "looks a lot like Travis right now."

And perhaps just a little bit, um, angelic. Noting that Wolf's Feb. 2, 2022 is "the best birthday," Kris told Ellen DeGeneres. "That's an angel number." It's also the reason that before Kylie revealed her son's name on Instagram on Feb. 11, many fans speculated that she gave him a heavenly moniker with Kris and others remarking on her new "angel" baby.