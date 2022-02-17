Julia Fox Is a Gem for Her Response to That Viral TikTok Trend

Julia Fox is definitely in on the joke.
In case you haven't listened to the sound heard ‘round the world, TikTokers have taken on a new trend of impersonating a hilarious soundbite from the 32-year-old actress' recent interview. During the sit-down, when asked if she was a muse—in a rather sing-song tone—she responded, "I was Josh Safdie's muse when he wrote Uncut Gems." Extreme emphasis on the "Uncut Gemssss" part.
Of course, once that clip went viral, the Internet did what it does best, with tons of TikTokers poking a little fun while they lip synched her words. And once a compilation of the best clips hit Instagram on Feb. 17, Julia finally commented, writing, "Omggggg, I was stoned, leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah."
Even after Julia offered up her explanation, a few social media users were still keen on figuring out the "mystery" with one person writing, "WHY IS SHE TALKING ABOUT MY UNCLE JAMS?!? HE IS NOT AMUSED!" While another chimed in that they were "here for UNCLE JIMS."
It's worth noting that the unexpected gem that was dropped stemmed from her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this month. Released a few weeks before her breakup from Kanye "Ye" West, Julia also addressed being "pitted" against Ye's ex, Kim Kardashian, during the course of their whirlwind romance.
"We've worn some similar looks," Julia said. "I thought it was cool that she had worn it. It is unfortunate, because women are always being pitted against each other, and there are 10 years of history that they have prior. I don't want to ever step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on."
Further proving that things are all good between the two, even after rumors began sparking about her and Ye's subsequent split, Julia took to social media in response to an article that pointed out that she recently "liked" Kim's posts.
"And just for the record," she wrote in a Feb. 14 Instagram Story post, sharing a previous comment she left on an IG discussing the matter, "I never stopped liking Kim's posts [heart emojis]."
Julia Fox: Always one step ahead of the chatter.