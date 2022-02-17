Prepare to Be All Shook Up By Austin Butler's Elvis Transformation

Wise men say only fools rush in, but we can't help falling in love with the new Elvis trailer.
The upcoming Elvis Presley biopic dropped its first official trailer on Thursday, Feb. 17 and highlighted Austin Butler's stunning transformation into the iconic King of Rock and Roll—hip thrusts, southern accent, mutton chops and all.
But he's not just putting on a show—that really is Butler singing "Suspicious Minds," "Heartbreak Hotel," "Jailhouse Rock" and "Unchained Melody" in the trailer.
"When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical. That instills fear. So that got the fire burning," Butler said at a virtual press conference for the film, per The Hollywood Reporter. "For a year before we started shooting, I was doing voice coaching."
Creator Baz Luhrmann explained that the film features Butler's voice as a young Elvis and a blend of his and Presley's voices for his older iteration. You can watch Butler's performance in full here.
The musical, set to be released in theaters on Jun. 24, will explore "the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks)," per a press release.
It continued, "The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America."
When sharing the trailer online, Luhrmann made a reference to Elvis' often-used motto: "Taking Care of Business," tweeting, "Without further ado, it's time to TCB [lightning emoji] So here's the trailer made with TLC."
The director added, "@AustinButler and @TomHanks star in @ElvisMovie… See you at the movies!"
Until then, take a look back at some other incredible actor transformations, including Sebastian Stan as rocker Tommy Lee, Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin and more below.