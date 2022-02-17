Kim Kardashian's Birthday Tribute to Paris Hilton Is So 2000s

Watch : Why Paris Hilton Hasn't Opened Kim Kardashian's Wedding Gift

Now that's hot.

Kim Kardashian served up early '00s vibes with her adorable birthday tribute to longtime pal Paris Hilton. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram on Feb. 17 to shout out the Paris in Love star, who is turning 41.

"Happy birthday @parishilton xo," Kim wrote in her Stories along with two photos from their 2020 SKIMs Velour Collection photo shoot. The images show the duo modeling modern versions of their classic 2000s velour tracksuits, which were part of Kim's clothing line a few years back.

Kim and Paris completed their looks with retro oversized sunglasses, giant metallic Louis Vuitton purses and even an old school Sidekick phone.

"Loves it @KimKardashian," Paris replied via IG.

Even decades later, these fashionable friends prove their bond is for life.

Kim also shared several precious pics from a past Kardashian family Christmas party, which show her and Paris laughing, hugging and playing in the snow together.