Stranger Things Season 4 Finally Gets a Premiere Date: Here's What We Know

The Duffer Brothers delivered some good and bad news to Stranger Things fans in a letter teasing season four of the Netflix series.

The wait is almost over.

Nearly three years have passed since the premiere of Stranger Things season three. Since then, fans have patiently waited for new episodes and answers to their burning questions, like what happened to Hopper (David Harbour)?

But it seems our patience will be rewarded tenfold, as the Duffer Brothers wrote in a letter that season four has a "runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season." As such, it will be released in two parts: "Volume One will release on May 27; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1," they shared. "So that's the good news. It's coming soon. And it's better than ever. It's also the beginning of the end."

Yes, you read that right. Season five will be Stranger Things' last, with the creators writing that they originally planned to conclude the Netflix show with season four but decided, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

"But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down," they continued. "As always, we are grateful for your patience and support."

Netflix teased the big announcement with a cryptic billboard, that read, "Every ending has a beginning."

Netflix
Heading Out of Hawkins

Stranger Things was renewed for season four in September 2019. And, thanks to a captivating teaser on Twitter, it was clear that the new season would venture outside the Indiana town. The caption read: "we're not in hawkins anymore."

Warner Bros.
You've Got...Stranger Things

All the way back in October 2019, the Stranger Things writers' Twitter account introduced Video Store Fridays, a list of movies which, according to the post, "relate in some way or another to season four."

The first films listed? The Peanut Butter Solution, The Fisher King, Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, You've Got Mail and Ordinary People.

The writers kept this up for about six months, listing everything from Hellraiser 2 to Billy Madison and more.

Netflix
Episode One

In November 2019, it was teased that the first episode of season four is titled, "Chapter One: the Hellfire Club." What exactly is the Hellfire club? We have some theories, but we guess we'll have to wait and see.

YouTube/Netflix
Hopper's Fate Revealed

For those who may need a refresher, it was unclear at the end of Stranger Things season three whether David Harbour's character Jim Hopper was still alive. By February 2020, Netflix released a teaser that showed a bald Hopper imprisoned in Russia.

Netflix
An "Epic" Season Awaits

On what fans can expect from season four, David Harbour told Deadline that "it's very epic and very big in a Stranger Things way." The leading man teased monsters, horror, scares and "great Indiana Jones-type action."

Additionally, fans can expect more of Hopper's backstory.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
An Expanding Ensemble Cast

Just when we thought the Stranger Things cast couldn't get more impressive, Netflix announced eight additional cast members in November 2020, including Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Joseph Quinn, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Djuricko and Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund.

Curtis Baker/Netflix
Eleven's Origin Story

In May 2021, a new teaser indicated that the origin story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) will be explored more. At the start of the clip, a number of youngsters with closely cropped hair are seen playing with educational toys. Later, Dr. Martin Brenner, a.k.a. "Papa" (Matthew Modine), appears to be seen from the back as he walks in and says in a voiceover, "Good morning, children."

As Brenner continues to interact with the children, heavy breathing is heard as a camera pans to a door with an 11 on it. The clip comes to an end with the ominous doctor asking, "Eleven, are you listening?"

Jakeem Smith, Lifestyle Images ATL, Emily Lambert Photography, Courtesy of Netflix
The New Faces of Hawkins High

Four new faces joined the Stranger Things cast in June 2021, including Amybeth McNulty as Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd; Myles Truitt as Patrick, a basketball star at Hawkins; Grace Van Dien as another popular student, named Chrissy; and Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students.

Netflix
A 2022 Return

In August 2021, Netflix teased what's to come for the new season, including its return year. "See y'all in the upside down," Netflix noted in an Instagram caption. "Stranger Things returns in 2022."

Netflix
Welcome to Creel House

In a teaser from Sept. 2021, a new spooky locale was introduced: Creel House. The footage indicated that the seemingly haunted home has a dark connection to the Upside Down, and that Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and more are on the case.

Netflix/Youtube
Spring Break from Hell

On Stranger Things Day in 2021, Netflix revealed that Stranger Things season four will follow Eleven and the Byers family in their new town in California. Before fans of Eleven and Mike panic, it seems the couple will reunite over spring break. In typical Stranger Things fashion, the trip promises plenty of chaos.

Netflix also announced that the new season will drop in summer 2022.

Courtesy of Netflix
Into the Unknown

Fans got a closer look at the haunted Creel House in one of the new posters.

Courtesy of Netflix
New Beginnings

Judging by this poster, maybe the west coast isn't the best coast after all.

Courtesy of Netflix
The Lab

Take a closer look at the lab where Eleven was created.

Courtesy of Netflix
Comrades

Season four takes viewers to Russia, meaning viewers may get answers about the origins of the Upside Down and other burning questions. This also might be where Hopper has been held after he sacrificed himself.

Courtesy of Netflix
The End

The Duffer Brothers confirmed season five will be Stranger Things' last in the above letter. "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things," they wrote in part. "At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but—as you'll soon see for yourselves—we are now hurtling toward our finale."

That being said, a billboard promoting season four also teased that "every ending has a beginning," so maybe there's a spinoff in the works.

