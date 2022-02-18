Nordstrom Winter Sale 2022: The 34 Best Deals on Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Coach, Madewell & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Attention, Nordstrom shoppers! The Nordstrom Winter Sale is finally here! This means that you can save up to 60% on everything you love to shop, from apparel to footwear to home items to beauty products. This is a one-stop shop for everything you need (and want) this winter. Here's all of the key information you need to know and some of the must-shop items that you should add to cart before they sell out.
When is the Nordstrom Winter Sale?
The Nordstrom Winter Sale runs from February 18-27.
Is the Nordstrom Winter Sale happening in stores too?
Yes, you can shop online and in-store.
What if I want to shop in person, but I'm afraid an item will sell out?
The buy-online-pickup-in-store option is perfect for you. You can tell if an item is in stock at your local Nordstrom store from the website. You can add that to your cart and select the option to pickup in store.
What will be on sale during the Nordstrom Winter Sale?
Really, what won't be on sale? We know Madewell, Topshop, Tory Burch, Good American, Ugg, Nike, Free People, Adidas, Mario Badescu, Smeg, and Barefoot Dreams are just a few of the hundreds on brands in this year's sale, many of them with items under $100.
What are the best deals during the Nordstrom Winter Sale?
Keep on scrolling to see the best buys by category.
Home Items
Five Two by Food52 Essential Cookware 12-Inch Covered Nonstick Skillet
This skillet will make your life so much easier. It's dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning a much more manageable task. It has a stay-cool, easy-grip handle, and it comes with a lid.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
It is so difficult to find a Barefoot Dreams throw blanket. They are that popular. Finding one on sale is a can't-miss opportunity for some next-level softness. This throw is available in several colors and patterns. This is truly a can't-miss deal.
Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser
How stunning would this look on your nightstand? This Vitruvi diffuser can run for 4 hours continuously or you can set it for 8 hours with intermittent scents. It has a matte ceramic cover that is the epitome of minimalist chic. It's available in blush, black, white, terracotta, charcoal, green, rose, and honey shades. With all of those options, you can easily find one (or two) to coordinate with every room in your home.
Smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker
This coffeemaker is the perfect mix of modern technology and nostalgic vibes. It has many high-performance features and you can customize the settings to accommodate your lifestyle.
Footwear
Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
If you're looking for new running shoes, check these out while they're on sale. They're super comfortable with a bounce cushioning insole and a foam sole that absorbs shock as you move.
Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
If you love UGG, but you're looking for a boost in height, check out these Mini Wedge Booties, which are available in multiple colors.
Sam Edelman Larina Waterproof Knee High Platform Boot
A high-quality, waterproof boot is a wardrobe essential. A pair is worth every penny and if you can save 60%, then you definitely need to jump on this deal.
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
You haven't lived until you've worn Tory Burch sandals. These are chic, timeless, and oh-so-comfortable.
Crocs Classic Lined Clog
If you love Crocs and you're ready to take that comfort to the next level, then these sherpa-lined Crocs are the way to go.
Ugg Fluffette Slipper
There's just nothing like an Ugg slipper. These are softest, coziest slippers around. Nordstrom has these in six colorways.
Women's Clothing
Spanx Rib Seamless High Waist Leggings
Spanx is an incredibly reliable brand, especially when it comes to activewear. These seamless leggings figure-smoothing high waistband and they're super comfortable.
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas
Instead of sleeping in an old t-shirt, get yourself a pair of these super soft pajamas.
BP Polly Oversized Quilted Shirt Jacket
This is warm, cozy spin on the shacket. It's made from a quilted material that you will want to live in all day every day.
Madewell Glenbrook Half Zip Wool Blend Sweater
This sweater won't be in stock for long since it's 58% off. It has a collar, a half-zip at the top, and it's made from a super soft wool-blend material.
Zella Studio Lite Crop Leggings
These Zella Leggings are such a popular buy among Nordstrom shoppers. They're made from a high-performance fabric with stretch and moisture-wicking properties that keep you cool and comfortable no matter what you're doing. The elastic waistband even has a hidden pocket so you can store some small essentials.
Madewell Dumont Lightspun Cotton Quilted Jacket
How much do you love this color? This cotton quilted jacket brings some polish to every outfit.
Jeans
Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Jeans
A jean with a subtle rip is always a good idea.
Good American Distressed High Waist Frayed Jeans
These high-rise jeans from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American give the perfect vintage vibes.
Fading and distressing perfect the vintage vibes of these stretchy high-rise jeans that flaunt every curve and won't gap at the waist.
Good American Good Classic High Waist Ankle Slim Jeans
These jeans don't give you an extra height, but they do make your legs look extra long.
Bags
Coach Original Glovetanned Leather Handbag
50% off a Coach handbag? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart." This pink bag will bring a beautiful pop of color to any look.
Coach Signature Leather Field Tote
This Coach tote has a removable long strap so you can wear it on your shoulder or across your chest as a crossbody bag.
Coach Originals Quilties Logo Jacquard Crossbody Bag
These Coach 50% off deals are just too good to pass up. Get one for yourself and get another as gift. Hold this by the top handle or you can attach the long strap.
Beauty
Kopari Brilliant Body Skin Care Set
This limited edition set includes Kopari self-care essentials:
- Kopari Exfoliating Crush Scrub to make your skin feel silky smooth.
- Kopari Coconut Melt, the do-it-all product that brings much-needed moisture to your hair, skin, and nails.
- Kopari Body Brush, a two-in-one brush with soft bristles on one side and an exfoliating pad on the other.
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
Why buy multiple curling irons to suit your needs when you can just get this set with interchangeable barrels? This is a space-saver, a time-saver, and an all-around smart investment.
MAC Matte Powder Kiss Lipstick Set
This MAC lipstick set includes five, limited edition moisture-matte shades. These hydrate the lips for a zero-shine look that feels soft and lightweight.
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Body Polish
This is your three-piece set for your ideal at-home relaxation ritual. This bundle includes:
- Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish, which gently exfoliates and moisturizes your skin
- Coconut Bath Soak, which hydrates and softens the skin
- Calm Bath Salts, which bring calmness and relaxation to your bath.
Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Plumping Moisturizer + Serum
This product is part-moisturizer and part-serum that plumps and hydrates skin to target three types of wrinkles, according to Kate Somerville. It delivers immediate moisture and long-term results.
GlamGlow Instant Celebrity Skin Masking Set
These are mini versions of GlamGlow's most popular face masks. It's a great introduction to the brand and it's also great set for someone who travels a lot:
- SUPERMUD Clearing Treatment Mask- a complexion-clearing mask
- YOUTHMUD Glow Stimulating Treatment Mask- a mask that brightens and refines your skin
- THIRSTYMUD Hydrating Treatment Mask- a mask that calms and moisturizes your skin
- GRAVITYMUD Firming Treatment Mask- mask that gives your skin an instant tightening.
Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection
If you are a fan of Mario Badescu skincare, then you need these hydration-focused set. It has the iconic facial spray, a gentle foaming cleanser, hydration-boosting drops, a gel-cream moisturizer, and a caffeine eye cream.
Peter Thomas Roth Peel & Reveal Bestseller Set
Any deal on Peter Thomas Roth skincare products is worth shopping, especially this set with some of the brand's best-selling products.
- FIRMx Peeling Gel, which lifts dead skin cells
- Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, which lift and moisturize the under-eye area
- Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, a cream that minimizes the signs of aging and hydrates the skin.
Men's Clothing
Vuori Meta Pants
These are pants that you'll wear all the time. They're very office-appropriate and they're made from fabric equipped with moisture-wicking properties and anti-odor technology, which means you'll be ready for anything and everything.
Nordstrom Men's Shop Bird's Eye Crewneck Sweater
This crewneck sweater is the ideal layering piece and a classic style that you will wear over and over again.
More Favorites
Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
If you work out a lot or if you are just in need of some relaxation, you need a Hypervolt in your life. It's a percussion massage device that's compact, but powerful. It has five different massage heads, three speeds, and it's Bluetooth-compatible.
Pinch Provisions Travel Kit
This compact kit has travel must-haves and just-in-case-of-emergency essentials, including hand lotion, ear plugs, nail clips, dental floss, eye mask, sewing kit, wrinkle remover, safety pin, facial tissue, ear buds, lip balm, deodorant towelette, breath drops, mini comb, phone/tablet stand, hand cleaner, and a stain remover in a small carrying case.
