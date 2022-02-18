Nordstrom Winter Sale 2022: The 34 Best Deals on Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Coach, Madewell & More

Are you ready for the Nordstrom Winter Sale? Here's your guide to must-shop savings from Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Coach, Madewell, T3, Peter Thomas Roth, and more of your favorite brands.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 18, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionBeautyLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!WellnessFlash SaleShop SalesShop FashionShop WellnessShop Home
E-Comm: Nordstrom Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Attention, Nordstrom shoppers! The Nordstrom Winter Sale is finally here! This means that you can save up to 60% on everything you love to shop, from apparel to footwear to home items to beauty products. This is a one-stop shop for everything you need (and want) this winter. Here's all of the key information you need to know and some of the must-shop items that you should add to cart before they sell out.

When is the Nordstrom Winter Sale?
The Nordstrom Winter Sale runs from February 18-27.

Is the Nordstrom Winter Sale happening in stores too?
Yes, you can shop online and in-store.

What if I want to shop in person, but I'm afraid an item will sell out?
The buy-online-pickup-in-store option is perfect for you. You can tell if an item is in stock at your local Nordstrom store from the website. You can add that to your cart and select the option to pickup in store.

What will be on sale during the Nordstrom Winter Sale?
Really, what won't be on sale? We know Madewell, Topshop, Tory Burch, Good American, Ugg, Nike, Free People, Adidas, Mario Badescu, Smeg, and Barefoot Dreams are just a few of the hundreds on brands in this year's sale, many of them with items under $100. 

What are the best deals during the Nordstrom Winter Sale?
Keep on scrolling to see the best buys by category.

read
Abercrombie Presidents’ Day Deals: Save 69% On These 21 Styles Before They Sell Out

Home Items

Five Two by Food52 Essential Cookware 12-Inch Covered Nonstick Skillet

This skillet will make your life so much easier. It's dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning a much more manageable task. It has a stay-cool, easy-grip handle, and it comes with a lid.

$99
$59
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares PDA Pic With BF Evan McClintock

2

Alleged Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Is Working on a Dating Show

3

Stars Take a Stand Against Bullying After Young Boy Dies by Suicide

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

It is so difficult to find a Barefoot Dreams throw blanket. They are that popular. Finding one on sale is a can't-miss opportunity for some next-level softness. This throw is available in several colors and patterns. This is truly a can't-miss deal.

 

$147
$88
Nordstrom

Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser

How stunning would this look on your nightstand? This Vitruvi diffuser can run for 4 hours continuously or you can set it for 8 hours with intermittent scents. It has a matte ceramic cover that is the epitome of minimalist chic. It's available in blush, black, white, terracotta, charcoal, green, rose, and honey shades. With all of those options, you can easily find one (or two) to coordinate with every room in your home.

$119
$89
Nordstrom

Smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker

This coffeemaker is the perfect mix of modern technology and nostalgic vibes. It has many high-performance features and you can customize the settings to accommodate your lifestyle.

 

$270
$250
Nordstrom

Footwear

Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe

If you're looking for new running shoes, check these out while they're on sale. They're super comfortable with a bounce cushioning insole and a foam sole that absorbs shock as you move.

$85
$43
Nordstrom

Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie

If you love UGG, but you're looking for a boost in height, check out these Mini Wedge Booties, which are available in multiple colors.

 

$160
$80
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Larina Waterproof Knee High Platform Boot

A high-quality, waterproof boot is a wardrobe essential. A pair is worth every penny and if you can save 60%, then you definitely need to jump on this deal.

$250
$100
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

You haven't lived until you've worn Tory Burch sandals. These are chic, timeless, and oh-so-comfortable.

$228
$152
Nordstrom

Crocs Classic Lined Clog

If you love Crocs and you're ready to take that comfort to the next level, then these sherpa-lined Crocs are the way to go.

$60
$52
Nordstrom

Ugg Fluffette Slipper

There's just nothing like an Ugg slipper. These are softest, coziest slippers around. Nordstrom has these in six colorways.

$90
$50
Nordstrom

Women's Clothing

Spanx Rib Seamless High Waist Leggings

Spanx is an incredibly reliable brand, especially when it comes to activewear. These seamless leggings figure-smoothing high waistband and they're super comfortable.

 

$88
$37
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas

Instead of sleeping in an old t-shirt, get yourself a pair of these super soft pajamas.

$65
$39
Nordstrom

BP Polly Oversized Quilted Shirt Jacket

This is warm, cozy spin on the shacket. It's made from a quilted material that you will want to live in all day every day.

$79
$48
Nordstrom

Madewell Glenbrook Half Zip Wool Blend Sweater

This sweater won't be in stock for long since it's 58% off. It has a collar, a half-zip at the top, and it's made from a super soft wool-blend material.

 

$98
$41
Nordstrom

Zella Studio Lite Crop Leggings

These Zella Leggings are such a popular buy among Nordstrom shoppers. They're made from a high-performance fabric with stretch and moisture-wicking properties that keep you cool and comfortable no matter what you're doing. The elastic waistband even has a hidden pocket so you can store some small essentials.

 

$55
$41
Nordstrom

Madewell Dumont Lightspun Cotton Quilted Jacket

How much do you love this color? This cotton quilted jacket brings some polish to every outfit.

$198
$83
Nordstrom

Jeans

Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Jeans

A jean with a subtle rip is always a good idea.

$98
$45
Nordstrom

Good American Distressed High Waist Frayed Jeans

These high-rise jeans from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American give the perfect vintage vibes.

Fading and distressing perfect the vintage vibes of these stretchy high-rise jeans that flaunt every curve and won't gap at the waist.

$175
$99
Nordstrom

Good American Good Classic High Waist Ankle Slim Jeans

These jeans don't give you an extra height, but they do make your legs look extra long.

$149
$95
Nordstrom

Bags

Coach Original Glovetanned Leather Handbag

50% off a Coach handbag? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart." This pink bag will bring a beautiful pop of color to any look.

$350
$175
Nordstrom

Coach Signature Leather Field Tote

This Coach tote has a removable long strap so you can wear it on your shoulder or across your chest as a crossbody bag.

$495
$347
Nordstrom

Coach Originals Quilties Logo Jacquard Crossbody Bag

These Coach 50% off deals are just too good to pass up. Get one for yourself and get another as gift. Hold this by the top handle or you can attach the long strap.

$450
$225
Nordstrom

Beauty

Kopari Brilliant Body Skin Care Set

This limited edition set includes Kopari self-care essentials:

  • Kopari Exfoliating Crush Scrub to make your skin feel silky smooth.
  • Kopari Coconut Melt, the do-it-all product that brings much-needed moisture to your hair, skin, and nails.
  • Kopari Body Brush, a two-in-one brush with soft bristles on one side and an exfoliating pad on the other.
$30
$21
Nordstrom

Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set

Why buy multiple curling irons to suit your needs when you can just get this set with interchangeable barrels? This is a space-saver, a time-saver, and an all-around smart investment.

$355
$276
Nordstrom

MAC Matte Powder Kiss Lipstick Set

This MAC lipstick set includes five, limited edition moisture-matte shades. These hydrate the lips for a zero-shine look that feels soft and lightweight.

$121
$45
Nordstrom

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Body Polish

This is your three-piece set for your ideal at-home relaxation ritual. This bundle includes:

 

  • Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish, which gently exfoliates and moisturizes your skin
  • Coconut Bath Soak, which hydrates and softens the skin
  • Calm Bath Salts, which bring calmness and relaxation to your bath.
$68
$29
Nordstrom

Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Plumping Moisturizer + Serum

This product is part-moisturizer and part-serum that plumps and hydrates skin to target three types of wrinkles, according to Kate Somerville. It delivers immediate moisture and long-term results.

$98
$59
Nordstrom

GlamGlow Instant Celebrity Skin Masking Set

These are mini versions of GlamGlow's most popular face masks. It's a great introduction to the brand and it's also great set for someone who travels a lot:

  • SUPERMUD Clearing Treatment Mask- a complexion-clearing mask
  • YOUTHMUD Glow Stimulating Treatment Mask- a mask that brightens and refines your skin
  • THIRSTYMUD Hydrating Treatment Mask- a mask that calms and moisturizes your skin
  • GRAVITYMUD Firming Treatment Mask- mask that gives your skin an instant tightening.
$36
$21
Nordstrom

Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection

If you are a fan of Mario Badescu skincare, then you need these hydration-focused set. It has the iconic facial spray, a gentle foaming cleanser, hydration-boosting drops, a gel-cream moisturizer, and a caffeine eye cream.

$28
$20
Nordstrom

Peter Thomas Roth Peel & Reveal Bestseller Set

Any deal on Peter Thomas Roth skincare products is worth shopping, especially this set with some of the brand's best-selling products. 

  • FIRMx Peeling Gel, which lifts dead skin cells
  • Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, which lift and moisturize the under-eye area
  • Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, a cream that minimizes the signs of aging and hydrates the skin.
$68
$51
Nordstrom

Men's Clothing

Vuori Meta Pants

These are pants that you'll wear all the time. They're very office-appropriate and they're made from fabric equipped with moisture-wicking properties and anti-odor technology, which means you'll be ready for anything and everything. 

 

$98
$59
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Men's Shop Bird's Eye Crewneck Sweater

This crewneck sweater is the ideal layering piece and a classic style that you will wear over and over again.

$90
$35
Nordstrom

More Favorites

Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device

If you work out a lot or if you are just in need of some relaxation, you need a Hypervolt in your life. It's a percussion massage device that's compact, but powerful. It has five different massage heads, three speeds, and it's Bluetooth-compatible. 

$399
$279
Nordstrom

Pinch Provisions Travel Kit

This compact kit has travel must-haves and just-in-case-of-emergency essentials, including hand lotion, ear plugs, nail clips, dental floss, eye mask, sewing kit, wrinkle remover, safety pin, facial tissue, ear buds, lip balm, deodorant towelette, breath drops, mini comb, phone/tablet stand, hand cleaner, and a stain remover in a small carrying case.

$25
$15
Nordstrom

If you're looking for more great deals, check out our favorite finds from the Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale.

Trending Stories

1

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares PDA Pic With BF Evan McClintock

2

Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

3

Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks His Silence on Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

4

Jessica Biel Transforms Into Axe Murderer Candy Montgomery on Hulu Set

5
Exclusive

Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Are This Much Closer to Getting Pregnant

Latest News

Presidents' Day Deals from Nordstrom, Target, Wayfair & More

Nordstrom Winter Sale 2022: The 34 Best Deals: Ugg, Coach & More

This $20 Vitamin C Serum Has 60,000+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

The Best Nighttime Skincare Products For Your Skin Type

Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore This Super Affordable Skirt

Khloe Kardashian Proves Daughter True Already Loves the Camera

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze Break Up After Less Than a Year